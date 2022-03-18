Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.87

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $22.73. Renren shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 32,590 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Renren by 12,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

