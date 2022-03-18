Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 19.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

