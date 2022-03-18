Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

