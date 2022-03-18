Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 18th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ABEO, ACOR, ACRX, ACU, ADXS, AE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

