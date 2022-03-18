Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioLineRx Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year.
BLRX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
