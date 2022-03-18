Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioLineRx Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year.

BLRX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

