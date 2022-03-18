Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2022 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/7/2022 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

2/17/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

