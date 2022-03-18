Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (CARG, CCBG, CHMI, CHRA, CJEWY, CPG, CTRN, CYGIY, DWVYF, ELA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 18th:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

