ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $259.22 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.