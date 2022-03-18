Retirement Planning Group Buys 11,985 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,839. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

