Retirement Planning Group Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 680,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,899. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

