Retirement Planning Group Has $60.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $60,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. 80,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

