Retirement Planning Group Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 9.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.68% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $101,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

