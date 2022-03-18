Retirement Planning Group Invests $62.14 Million in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,656,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,135,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises 6.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 44.52% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $39.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.