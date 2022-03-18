Reviewing Compass (COMP) and Its Peers

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Compass to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compass and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 384 1712 2541 80 2.49

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 193.33%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.85 Compass Competitors $2.07 billion $189.75 million 22.63

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Compass Competitors -23.23% -16.47% 3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

