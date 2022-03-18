Reviewing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million ($0.01) -26.89 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -39.23

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -5.72% -5.21% Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wealth Minerals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 103.95%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Wealth Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

