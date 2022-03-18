Reviewing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and Sony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sony Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Sony Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Sony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Sony Financial 3.33% 9.74% 0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Sony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.46 $3.18 billion N/A N/A Sony Financial $16.39 billion 0.64 $684.76 million $1.63 14.79

Jackson Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sony Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sony Financial beats Jackson Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Sony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company also provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, and investment trust and other services; and venture capital and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

