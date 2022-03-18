Reviewing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.99% -62.35% MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67%

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 13.84 -$62.13 million ($3.71) -0.45 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 17.04 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -7.94

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.28%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

