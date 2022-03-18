Reviewing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

82.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 35.05% 10.93% 1.43% Truxton 37.11% N/A N/A

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Truxton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 6.12 $124.40 million $2.18 16.28 Truxton $39.19 million 5.44 $14.54 million $5.01 14.77

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Truxton on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Truxton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.