Revomon Trading Up 20.8% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $1.15 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.79 or 0.07065289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.46 or 1.00170567 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033541 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

