Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €187.00 ($205.49) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($132.97) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.18 ($144.16).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM traded up €6.70 ($7.36) during trading on Friday, reaching €163.00 ($179.12). The stock had a trading volume of 568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of €108.35 and a 200-day moving average of €92.04. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a one year high of €162.95 ($179.07). The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.