Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Increased to €190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
RNMBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of RNMBY traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. 14,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
