Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RYTM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $26.42.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.