Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYTM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

