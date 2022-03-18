Richard S. Kinney Sells 352 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MATX traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $120.37. 891,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $120.58.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 542.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

