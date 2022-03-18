Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.99

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.99 and traded as high as C$48.18. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$47.78, with a volume of 39,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCH. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.99.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. Analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 in the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

