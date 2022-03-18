Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.85.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)
Read More
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.