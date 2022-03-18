Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.85.

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

