Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

