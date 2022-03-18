Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 792,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

