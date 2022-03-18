Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

