Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

