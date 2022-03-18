Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

