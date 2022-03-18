Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

