Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 453,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,913,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,961,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

