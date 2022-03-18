Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

