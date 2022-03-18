Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $74.84 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,722,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.