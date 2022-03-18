Ripio Credit Network Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $28,495.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00081462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

