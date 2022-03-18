Ritocoin (RITO) Market Cap Hits $139,622.44

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $139,622.44 and $21.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.84 or 0.07024169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,709.46 or 0.99962599 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,685,405,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,673,124,147 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

