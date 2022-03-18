Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

WRBY stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17. Warby Parker has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

