Robin Watson Buys 3,769 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,528.04).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Robin Watson purchased 61 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($194.34).

On Thursday, January 20th, Robin Watson purchased 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,348.76).

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 178.25 ($2.32). 4,714,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.04. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.28 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.94).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

