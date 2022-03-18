Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

