Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.
In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.