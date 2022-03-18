Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Down 0.5%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

