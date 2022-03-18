Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Insider Patrick Elliott Purchases 1,228,070 Shares

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 1,228,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,280.70 ($15,969.70).
ROCK opened at GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. Rockfire Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £4.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.
About Rockfire Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.