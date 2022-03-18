Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Brian J. Blaser Buys 47,060 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 5,352,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,405. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

