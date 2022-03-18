Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 10.2%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 82,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,211,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.27.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

