Rory B. Riggs Sells 20,637 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 1,512,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

