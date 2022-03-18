Rory B. Riggs Sells 64,534 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,824,930.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. 1,512,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,262. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

