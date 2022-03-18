Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 420.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,181 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.

