Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 353.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.38. 80,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

