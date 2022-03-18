Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $22.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. 90,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24.

