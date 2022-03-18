Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.61. 15,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

