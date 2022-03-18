Router Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.05 or 1.00173718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,737,262 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

